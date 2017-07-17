£1million Lottery ticket bought in North Kesteven goes unclaimed

Someone who bought a Lottery ticket in North Kesteven has missed out on winning £1million.

Camelot, the operator of The National Lottery, has today (Monday) announced that the £1m UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on January 17 2017 has gone unclaimed.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in North Kesteven and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize passed at midnight on Sunday July 16.

Ticket holders have 180 days after the draw to claim.

As the deadline has now passed, the money, plus the interest it earned, has now gone to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. Life-changing projects in the North Kesteven District have been made possible by The National Lottery including:

Evergreens Social Club in Sleaford received National Lottery funding of £2,555 to provide excursions, games and activities for older people, allowing the beneficiaries to come together with their peers and reduce their isolation

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money. To avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, I would urge all National Lottery players to check their tickets on a regular basis.

“We tried very hard to find the ticket-holder and it’s a real shame that they have missed out, but there is still one winner – the nation. This money, and all the interest earned over the 180 days, will now go to benefit projects all over the UK funded by The National Lottery.”