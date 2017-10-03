£2,000 funding for Sleaford community arts project from People’s Postcode Lottery

The Nettles Volunteer Group, which maintains and enhances Sleaford’s public green space The Nettles, has been awarded £2,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery for a new community project.

The footage they capture will help to share the brilliant work the volunteers do and raise awareness of this public green space which is situated along the River Slea next to Sleaford Leisure Centre.

Free professional training will be offered to a group of local young people to learn about appropriate interview techniques and record people’s stories as well as using tablets for creating, editing and sharing video clips. Following their training the young people will then work with the Nettles Volunteers to pass on their knowledge.

Marion Sander, artsNK Visual Arts Development Co-ordinator, who helps to support the group and is managing the See & Hear project commented: “We are delighted that the Nettles Volunteer Group have been awarded this funding, through artsNK. We hope the project will highlight fantastic work the Nettles Volunteers do as well as helping to promote this valuable green space and helping people to understand the need to care for natural habitats in our local area.

“It is also a great opportunity to bring together different segments of the community to share skills between generations”

Young people aged between 16 – 25 are encouraged to sign up to one or both of the free training days:

Recording People’s Stories on Thursday October 26, 10am - 4pm (lunch provided). Join historian Danny Pedler to learn a variety of interview techniques and how to record people’s stories.

Creating Video Clips on Monday November 13, 10am - 4pm (lunch provided). Electric Egg (film, animation and photography specialists) will show you how to use tablets and free software to create brilliant video clips. Record, edit and share.

Young people interested in taking part can find out more and book their place by emailing Marion.Sander@litc.org.uk

The Nettles Volunteer group meet monthly (on the second Monday of each month) and are supported by artsNK and Hill Holt Wood. If you would like to join the group, send a message via the Nettles facebook page: www.facebook.com/NettlesVolunteerGroup

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Postcode Local Trust is a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.