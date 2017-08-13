Console Corner: Exciting September looms large

What’s the best thing about August?... It’s nearly September. And what’s the best thing about September? How long have you got?

This month is like treading water somewhat to get to what promises to be one of the best months of the year so far when it comes to game releases.

September kicks off with the return of Knack.

The PlayStation 4 generation’s answer to Crash Bandicoot returns on September 5th following a successful first outing as one of the PS4’s launch titles.

A day later comes the first of several triple A releases for the month as Destiny 2 finally arrives amid much hype and fanfare.

A week after that Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 hits consoles looking to build on its hugely impressive return to past glory last year. Two days after that Dishonored: Death of the Outsider joins the stellar line-up before the iconic Metroid returns to Nintendo 3DS in the rather unimaginatively named but no less exciting Metroid: Samus Returns.

A few days later on September 19 comes what promises to be one of the best fighters for years - and certainly the one boasting the biggest and baddest roster - as Marvel vs Capcom Infinite brings its seemingly infinite cast list to our screens.

New Warhammer game Total War: Warhammer hits PC on September 28 around the same time the gorgeous looking Cuphead hits Xbox One and PC. Cuphead is a new run and gun platform indie game drawn in the style of 1930s cartoons and it looks phenomenal.

And September is rounded off by the titan that is FIFA 18 looking to hold off increased competition from Pro Evo to maintain it’s decade of dominance over football games.

And if all that is not enough a little peak at the first few days of October sees the mighty Forze Motorsport return with number 7 much to the delight of racing game fans. I can feel a divorce coming on.