Couple to front real ale and gin bar in Sleaford

A Sleaford couple are excited to be embarking on a new venture opening a cask ale, craft beer and artisan gin bar in Sleaford.

Ryan and Hollie Blankley have become good friends with Rick Thomas, owner of El Toro tapas bar, which is currently expanding and relocating to the former Venue in Sleaford Market Place.

Initially Ryan, 37, was interested in going into partnership with Rick and opening a micropub in El Toro’s current Southgate premises when it vacates. Hollie, 32, said: “It evolved to become ales and gin because I wanted something that women would want to go to as well. From that we decided to complement the beers with sharing platters, meats, local cheeses and fresh bread.”

Once El Toro relocate after the major structural refurbishment, the old premises will be refreshed and rebranded as Bar 51 to be ready towards the end of July. Hollie runs a furniture upcycling business as well which has come in handy.

Hollie said: “We are going for a vintage industrial look.

“It will mainly be Ryan and I fronting the bar over the weekends and we will employ local people as well.”

She plans to continue her job as a part-time primary school teacher, while Ryan runs 1st Choice cleaning and maintenance company. Both have had experience in the bar trade. She said: “We both have a very clear vision of what we expect our bar to be - relaxing and good customer service. We want to bring more choice for customers in Sleaford.”