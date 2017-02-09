England’s rugby world cup winner Lewis Moody backing Sleaford pub’s campaign to seek top fans

To mark the start of this year’s Six Nations international rugby a Sleaford pub has announced it is searching for Holdingham’s biggest rugby fans.

The Jolly Scotchman pub is looking for locals who go above and beyond in support of their home nation.

The pub has joined forces with 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Lewis Moody to find Britain’s biggest home nation rugby fan, with a cash prize of £500 up for grabs.

Lewis said: “Throughout my career I’ve met some huge fans that would do anything for their team. There are the fans that never miss a game, own every replica shirt and, even fans who turn up to watch the games with their team’s badge painted straight on their chest.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes to be your nation’s biggest rugby fan, we want to know about it.”

The Jolly Scotchman will be showing all of this year’s Six Nations matches.

Edd Binns, general manager at the Jolly Scotchman, said: “We’ve got some huge rugby fans at Jolly Scotchman, so we’re confident that one of our locals can claim the title.”

To enter the competition, visit www.gkseasonticket.co.uk/try-hards and submit 100 words why they think they the biggest rugby fan before Sunday, February 26.