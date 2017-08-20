Festival of Sport memories revived

After printing a few photos of teams in the 1992 Sleaford Festival of Sport, we have had some responses.

Sue La Roche, of Sleaford said: “I was sports coordinator for about five years, then chairperson for about eight years. There were approximately 22 sports events: archery, basketball, indoor bowls, outdoor bowls, cricket, cycling, darts, draughts, fishing, junior and senior football, junior and senior golf, judo, junior netball, senior netball, pigeon racing, rounders, running, team events in obstacle course, biathlon, relay, squash junior and senior, snooker, swimming, disability swimming and tennis.

One of the Sleaford Festival of Sport six-aside football teams in 1992. EMN-170814-141203001

“Oh such fun in days gone by and of course keeping sport fun encouraged young and old alike to partake in indoor and outdoor activities.”

Richard La Roche, now of Harlow, added: “I was one of the basketball players in the photo published recently, I’m the tall good looking one in the white T-Shirt, surrounded by school mates and my sister. We were all 16.”

Here we have more photos from the six-a-side junior football and basketball.