Fundraiser a success for Rotary members

Crowds flocked to the 13th annual St George’s Beer Festival, organised by the Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven.

Rotarian Tony Dixon, 61, from Ruskington, said: “It was heaving on Friday and Saturday evening.”

David Bentley, Mike Yarram, Tony Shearer, Peter Elkington, David Hart at the beer festival. EMN-170425-093551001

The four-day beer festival, held at St Deny’s Church Rooms, in Market Place, ran from Thursday, April 20, and ended on Sunday, April 23.

The festival helps to raise funds for charitable causes each year, with the majority of charities last year being local to Sleaford.

Organisers say they expect the money collected from this year to be in excess of last year’s total of £8,500.

The club has not decided which charities will benefit from this year’s fundraiser, as they work from July to July.

Visitors to the festival enjoyed more than 20 beers, ciders and lagers.

The opening night of the festival was dedicated to the many sponsors of the event.

Tony told The Standard there were more sponsors than ever for this year’s fundraiser.

The Friday and Saturday evenings proved very popular, with an eclectic mix of music for visitors to enjoy.

Tony told The Standard guests had such a good time on the Saturday evening that they didn’t want to leave.