Lions’ picnic celebrates centenary

The weather stayed fine for a perfect picnic in Sleaford to celebrate the 100th anniversary since the founding of Lions Clubs International.

Lions International was established in 1917 by a group of businessmen in Chicago to help the less fortunate in the city.

Sleaford Lions Picnic in the Park to mark centenary. Tiffany Smith 7 of Sleaford with Luna the Barn Owl. EMN-171206-125229001

It has since grown to become the largest service club organisation in the world.

On Sunday the Sleaford and District Lions Club held a Picnic in the Park event on Boston Road Recreation Ground to mark the centenary.

Bob Coxhead from the club said: “We decided, as the people of Sleaford have been so good to us since we were formed in 1974, it would be nice to put on something for them.”

The free event offered face painting and skittles, a display of birds of prey by Raptor Rescue, hot dog stall and the William Alvey School choir and buskers performed several songs, with friends and family swelling the numbers that attended yet further.

Sleaford Lions Picnic in the Park to mark centenary. Mayor of Sleaford Cllr Jan Mathieson painting a tile, watched by Sue Whitworth. EMN-171206-125148001

Club president Paul Whitworth said the day went brilliantly, adding: “It was going to be a one-off event, but I have been in touch with the school and members and they are all keen to do it again next year.”