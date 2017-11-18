Lottery bid in the pipeline to revamp village hall site

Leadenham Parish Council and Village Hall Committee are combining forces to embark on a project to refurbish the village hall site.

A phase one National Lottery application is currently being prepared, according to parish clerk, Hilary Proctor, who is also secretary to the village hall committee.

The bid would include funds for a hard standing car park area, solar panels, an air source heat pump and battery storage. They also seek to install energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the hall and in the floodlights on the all weather courts outside.

The committee also seeks to have enough to refurbish the hall kitchen, the outdoor play area and upgrade the hall website.

Mrs Proctor said: “We are looking to have the first stage application ready to submit within a few weeks. After that, cross the fingers, wait and see.

“Three toughened glass panels are being replaced in the emergency exit doors in the village hall, prior to having the external doors, window frames and fascia repainted. Work is being planned to carry out repair work on the current surfaces in the car parks.”

She said ideas are being put forward for fundraising events to boost the village hall coffers and add to the Lottery bid if successful. Anyone with any ideas for tried and tested events which can raise more cash, get in touch.

Call 01400 272835.