Mass ride out sees over 200 scooters on town streets

Sleaford All-Knighters scooter club hosted their third annual Happy Chappy mass ‘ride out’ from the Barge and Bottle in town last week.

Local members and visiting clubs gathered at 9am on the Sunday being served hot drinks, bacon and sausage rolls.

Some of the Sleaford Al-Knighters club members. EMN-170926-131923001

A great mix of music was supplied by the club’s DJ, Dave and eventually 220 scooters arrived.

Jason Roffey from the club said: “There was lots of very nice art work and a nice mix of scooters to admire. One Lambretta trike in black looked very nice, and it drew the attention of several riders.”

Trophies were distributed to the winners. The trophy for Best Club Attendance went to The Pontefract Scooter Club, and the Long Distance

Award for the furthest travelled went to Simon Inns from the Hitchin Scooter Club.

Sleaford All-Knighters' Happy Chappy ride out. EMN-170926-131901001

The event stems from support for one of the All-Knighters’ honorary members, Nicky Reeves, who has Down’s Syndrome. Club mates converted a mobility scooter to carry a yellow Vespa body for him. Since the first ride out, Nicky has become an internet sensation.

Nicky’s Happy Chappy 3 ride-out roared out of town, onto the A17 and back.

Nicky, on his specially-adapted mobility scooter, arrived at the pub leading some scooters in and he received a great round of applause.

“He looked really chuffed, and he had a really nice day,” Jason said. The club thanked everyone for taking part and the pub for being such good hosts.