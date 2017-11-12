Nostalgia: A tale of two bridges for Sleaford bypass project in 1992

Contractors for Sleaford’s A15 Western Bypass back in 1992 were gearing up to use one of the country’s largest mobile cranes to lower 11 pre-cast box beams, each weighing 60-70 tons, into place to span the Sleaford to Grantham railway line.

Morrison Shand worked overnight while the line was closed to carry out the work.

Elsewhere on the planned bypass route, men and machines were getting bogged down in mud, with the River Slea needing to be sandbagged and pumped out due to wet weather and high water levels while the contractors worked to build a low bridge over it.

They admitted they had not expected the water level to be so high so early in the autumn/winter season.