NOSTALGIA: Did you celebrate Sally-Anne’s success at Metheringham Guides in 1992?

Back in 1992, The Standard reported on the presentation of the Baden Powell Trefoil, the top Girl Guide award, achieved by Metheringham’s Sally-Anne Beevers.

She demonstrated skills in hiking, camping and first aid, as well as completing a project on Guiding around the world. She received her award from Guide unit leader Audrey Webb and Sally-Anne went on to become a Guide Leader at Metheringham too.

Are you among those Guides pictured?

We have been contacted by Susan Gill who recognised the Nostalgia photo of the Lafford School team from 1992 that we featured a couple of weeks ago. She spotted Victor Cochran in the middle of the back row. On the front row on the left is her son, Robert Gill, then Alan Bayliss.