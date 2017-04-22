Nostalgia - Easter bonnets parade at Quarrington school in 1992

Our photo from our files this week was taken around this time in 1992 and there are a whole crowd of faces to spot in this one.

It was the end of term ready for the Easter holidays and children at the old Quarrington Infants School on Grantham Road had just taken part in their Easter Bonnet Parade.

Can anyone see themselves in this photo or maybe some of their friends and classmates?

Was there a prize for the winning bonnets?

Sadly, since the school closed and became a primary school on a new site on Rookery Avenue, the old building has not yet found a use and has this year been singled out by Sleaford Civic Trust as its Mess of the Year due to its decaying state.