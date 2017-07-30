Nostalgia - Fulbeck cricketers from 1992

Last week on our Nostalgia page we pictured the Legionnaires cricket side from 1992.

The Sleaford team had entered the Pattinson Cup for the second time that year under the captaincy of Trevor Cope.

They faced favourites Fulbeck at Sleaford cricket club’s ground for a place in the semi-finals and managed to defeat them, going on to face Martin in the semi-final.

This time we have the Fulbeck side that upset the predictions and unsuccessfully faced the Legionnaires 25 years ago.

Can you name them and are they still involved in the club? Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or comment via www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard or call 01529 415981