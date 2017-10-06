Nostalgia: Heckington village cricket in its heyday?

Here we have a photo from our archives dated around August 1992 which appeared as part of our sporting coverage.

The image shows a team from Heckington Cricket Club - were you one of these players from 25 years ago?

Can anyone name the team members - and who is the mystery young mascot sat at the front?

We always welcome reader input and invite you to send in your own sports team photos from local clubs from years ago that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or send them via www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard or drop into our office at Unit 8 Station Business Centre, Station Road, Sleaford.