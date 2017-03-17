Nostalgia: Kung fu fighters push it for Sleaford fun run

Our nostalgia photo this week looks back to 1992 and the Sleaford Half Marathon which took place around this time of year.

Alongside the elite athletes was a fun run which among others featured a team of kung fu fighters who apparently pushed a tractor round the course for charity.

Were you among these faces? Let us know.

Meanwhile, we were contected by Shirley Pritchard of Sleaford who spotted her daughter Kerry in last week’s photo of the Kesteven and Sleaford High School under 13s hockey team of 1992. Kerry is on the front row on the right and she can spot team mates Alyson Young, Ashley Sneader, Clare Rollings and Virginia Rushmere.

Kerry moved to Australia 12 years ago but she has not kept up with the hockey.