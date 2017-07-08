Nostalgia - ladies’ tennis in Sleaford Festival of Sport 1992

Looking back to 1992, The Standard reported the Sleaford Festival of Sport was in full swing, part sponsored by the newspaper.

It included a wide range of sporting events.

Here we feature a photo of one of these - the women’s tennis tournament, held on Boston Road Recreation Ground. Are you pictured among the competitors or can you name them?

Sticking with the sporting theme, two weeks ago we featured a photo of the mums’ race at Billinghay Primary School, which was spotted by reader Wendy Cummings, who said: “My mum is on there and kept the page from that edition (21 June 1968). I broke the record in the infant girls’ sack race. Happy days!”