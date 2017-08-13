Nostalgia: Six-a-side stars of Festival of Sport in Sleaford.

We have featured a couple of photos in recent weeks of participants in the 1992 Sleaford Festival of Sport, namely women’s tennis and basketball.

This week we turn to the junior football teams in the six-a-side tournament which took place as part of the massive event.

Here we have one of the teams - were you one of these players or maybe you can remember taking part as a member of another team?

Can anyone list all the sports that were represented in the festival?

Do you think it should be brought back as we battle against obesity?

