Nostalgia: Sleaford basketballers in festival mood

Our photo from our archives this week to get you in nostalgic mood continues with our recent theme of the Sleaford Festival of Sport in 1992.

It was an amazing event and quite ground breaking for the area witha multitude of sports for men, women, children, able bodied and disabled which is only now beginning to be treated in the same way by the Olympic movement.

At the time it was part sponsored by the Sleaford Standard newspaper.

Here we have one of the teams from the basketball tournament that was held in St George’s School (now academy).

