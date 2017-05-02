Nostalgia - Sleaford Girls’ High School holds mock election back in 1992

It was coincidentally general election time in Sleaford 25 years ago as well, back in 1992.

Conservative MP Douglas Hogg was returned with a majority of 19,578.

To engage younger people in the political process, Kesteven and Sleaford High School held their own ‘mock’ elections with pupils voting for student candidates.

Headteacher Neville McFarlane chaired a hustings debate for the Conservative, Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Monster Raving Looney Party candidates to present their policies and respond to tough questions.

The Loonies proposed replacing nuclear weapons with party poppers and muzzling all leading politicians.