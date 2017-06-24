Nostalgia - sprint finish in mothers’ race at Billinghay School

A last gasp dive for the line in the mothers’ race at Billinghay Primary School sports day back in 1968.

The race was apparently won by a Mrs Maplethorpe. Do you remember that victory?

According to the report, 13 new records were set in events ranging from sack races to skipping.

On the boys’ side the individual champions were Clive Bentley, Paul Morris and Clive Copeland and on the girls’ side Christine Logan.

Can you name the rest of the mums pictured in this spring finish? Maybe they still live locally - and maybe some still go for a bit of a jog now and then!

Email old sports day photos from Sleaford area to andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk