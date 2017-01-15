Nostalgia - supermarket shopping 1960s style!

Who remembers the International supermarket in Sleaford?

It was brand-new and impressive-looking in the town centre having just opened in 1968 - but who can tell us where it was located?

You can see shoppers and busy mums with prams passing by (or parking them outside the shop - not something you see happen often these days). Maybe you can recognise someone or maybe you worked there? Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk

The height of modernity, it seems a far cry now from today’s superstores, but look at some of the amazing prices!

The business later relocated to new, bigger premises off Westbanks- now the Sainsbury’s store.