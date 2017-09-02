Nostalgia - tennis star Nick Brown gives tips at Cotelands School and Sleaford Tennis Club

We continue our sporting theme of recent weeks but this time take a departure from the heroes of Sleaford and District Festival of Sport to look at other local events.

In particular we have tennis star Nick Brown when he visited the area.

Nick Brown in action at Sleaford Tennis Club courts on Boston Road. EMN-170828-131330001

In the first of two guest appearances covered by The Standard around this time in 1992, Nick officially opened the new tenis courts at Cotelands School in Ruskington (now part of the St George’s Academy).

He then moved on to give a tennis coaching master class for eager learners at Sleaford Tennis Club on the hard courts at Boston Road Recreation Ground in town.

In this picture he is seen demonstrating a few shots on the Boston Road courts for interested members.

In our second photo we have Billinghay School Swimming Gala from 1992 - were you among these children who won their certificates in the races? Can you name anyone in the photo?

