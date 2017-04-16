Nostalgia: Wilsford FC back in 1992

In last week’s edition of the Sleaford Standard, we told the story of a football match in 1992 between Anwick FC and Wilsford FC in which the Anwick side ran out victors 4-2.

The winning Anwick side was pictured in our nostalgia page and we invited people to name the team members - so far no-one has come forward, so to help jog people’s memories, here is the photo of the opposing team, Wilsford FC.

Can you name anyone in this line up or maybe you were a player? Can you even remember playing in or watching the match?

