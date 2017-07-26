Official opening of Sleaford skate park

The refurbished and expanded skate park at Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford, will be officially opened by the Mayor, Coun Jan Mathieson, on Saturday August 12.

The £125,000 refurbishment was completed in April and now Sleaford Town Council is inviting residents to join in the celebrations from 11am to 4pm and to bring a picnic. The Mayor will open the skate park at 12noon.

Other attractions on the day will include skateboarding demonstrations, games, stalls and refreshments.

Pitches for stalls will be free of charge, bookable in advance. Stalls will not be provided at the event, but gazebos will be available on a first come, first served basis for £5, plus a £20 refundable deposit. Proof of public liability insurance and a £20 deposit will be required for the pitch (the deposit is refundable upon attendance at the event. Book by Monday August 7.

To book or for further information, contact 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk