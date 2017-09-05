Police thank Sleaford vets after two men fined for deer poaching

A veterinary surgery in Sleaford has been thanked by police for their part in assisting in a deer poaching investigation.

Rural crime officer, PC Martin Green, said: “I would like to thank the staff at Quarrington Veterinary Surgery Sleaford for their assistance with the investigation and successful outcome in court.”

Two men, Edward Renner, 35, of Dorset Road, Seven Sisters, Tottenham, London, and Ian Coley, 35, of High Street, Thurlby were fined on July 31, at Lincoln Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to deer poaching.

Renner was fined a total of £525 and Coley £350 including costs and victim surcharge.

The court heard on the evening of April 15, Renner and Coley entered private woodland at Morton, near Bourne, armed with an air rifle and knife. They then repeatedly shot a male Muntjac deer before eventually killing it by cutting its throat.

As the two offenders were preparing to take the deer away, they were spotted by PCSO Sandra Brommell who alerted officers from Bourne Police Station and the men were detained.

The deer was later found hidden in undergrowth and taken for an x-ray at Quarrington Veterinary Surgery, in Sleaford. It was then discovered that the two had shot the deer 12 times with a .22 air gun prior to killing it.

PC Green, commenting after the case, said: “These men had no permission to be in the wood with a firearm and an air weapon is not authorised in law to be used to shoot deer.”