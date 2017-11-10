Poster vigilante targets diners

A restaurant owner has called in police after a vigilante left threatening notes on windcreens of customers parked on the roadside.

The messages were discovered by diners as they returned to cars outside the Queen’s Head at Kirkby la Thorpe on Sunday evening last week.

Restaurant owner John Clarke said he had to involve the local police, concerned it could deter customers from returning.

The note says: “Please be advised, it is an offence to block a public footpath with a motor vehicle.

“Your vehicle details have been recorded, on this occasion you have been issued a warning. If this vehicle is found to be blocking public access in the future, parking tickets will be issued. Due to ongoing complaints from local residents, weekly random checks will be made of this area.”

Mr Clarke insisted his customers had done nothing wrong. He said: “They were threatening and intimidating notices. I checked with the councils and police and they know nothing about it. It was just a piece of paper printed off a computer and I got a couple of irate customers come back in to me with them. One person was parked on the grass but none were on the pavement.

“The police have asked me to put notices out asking people to respect local residents and not park on the pavement or across driveways, which I have done, but I would like to think I am on good terms with my neighbours and I don’t know what has inspired this or what they want to achieve.”

A police spokesman said the local PCSO visited the area, adding: “There is no way of telling who wrote the notices and a message has been put on social media by the local team asking people to park considerately.”