Pub of the Year title claimed by Red Lion

A village pub near Sleaford has triumphed in a countywide food and drink awards, taking the title of Pub of the Year 2017.

The Red Lion, in Digby, took the accolade at the Taste of Lincolnshire Food and Drink Awards 2017, held recently by Lincolnshire Life Magazine.

The evening also saw it receive a ‘gold citation’ for Dining Pub of the Year.

It was the first time landlord Peter Crompton and landlady Angela Robinson have entered the pub for the awards. The couple bought the business six years ago, closing it for six months while a major refurbishment took place.

Peter described The Red Lion’s success on the evening as ‘fantastic’, thanking staff, Angela, and customers for their part in it.

“It’s unbelievable considering the amount of pubs in Lincolnshire and we’ve been voted best pub,” he said.

The success in the awards follows recognition at the Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards in October, when the business was ‘highly commended’ in the Pub of the Year category.

Of what makes the business special, Peter spoke of a ‘warm friendly atmosphere’, ‘lovely surroundings’, and ‘wonderful staff’, adding: “They even want to work Christmas Day.”