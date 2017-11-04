Record numbers for club’s latest annual showcase

A woodturning group based near Sleaford enjoyed record numbers at its latest annual show, held last weekend.

More than 300 people attended the event held by the Lincolnshire Association of Woodturners at Leasingham Village Hall, the group’s regular meeting place, last Sunday.

Demonstrator Peter Tree the Lincolnshire Association of Wood Turners's annual open day. EMN-171027-155934001

It is is the largest turnout in the five or so years the event has been held.

“It’s the best we have had through the door,” said chairman of the group John Ingamells.

The aim of the show is to raise the profile of the group.

Attractions on the day included woodturning demonstrations, displays of members’ items, plus a range of trade stalls.

Emma Cook demonstrating at the Lincolnshire Association of Wood Turners' annual open day. EMN-171027-160604001

John said a number of people expressed an interest in joining the club and the general reaction to its work was ‘very favourable’.

“It was a happy event,” he said. “It was a very nice day. People weren’t rushing off. They were quite keen to talk.”

For more on the club, visit www.lincsturners.co.uk