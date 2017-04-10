Sleaford Lionesses give cheque donation to school for disabled children

Sleaford and District Lioness Club has presented a cheque for £400 to the Willoughby School, in Bourne, following a fundraiser.

The sum was achieved at a successful quiz night and money will help buy an adapted chair for pupils.

Headteacher James Husbands welcomed Lioness President Jackie Creedon and Lioness Suzanne, giving them an interesting tour of the school and they met many of the students.

The Lioness’s biggest event of the year is approaching fast — their Charity Golf Day on Friday May 19 at Sleaford Golf Club. Teams of four are assured to have a great day for the reasonable price of £100 which includes food and they will help to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and other local charities. Booking forms are available from any Lioness.