Sleaford model railway club chuffed with rail show success

Sleaford and District Model Railway Club members were pleased with the new venue for their model railway exhibition, this year held in the hall at St George’s Academy on Saturday.

Mark Bamford from the club said they had many favourable comments and have every intention of repeating the event next year, but this time over two days.

Second Sleaford and District model railway club exhibition. Club members L-R Gary Burford, Mark Bamford, Steve Webber, Ron Ransom. EMN-170506-114438001

He said: “We had a really good response from railway modellers and the local community. We had various railway layouts depicting scenes from around the world and in every scale, as well as a lovely tin plate layout under the banner of ‘trains your granddad used to play with’.”

The layouts displayed the work of visiting modellers and the club’s own members. Local traders and sellers of model railway materials who had stalls were also keen to come back.

Mr Bamford hoped to have attracted a number of new members - some did not even know the club existed.

The club is also looking for a permanent base to rent where layouts do not need to be packed away as they have to currently at Osbournby Village Hall. Call him on 01529 307041 or email: mark.bamford@btinternet.com.