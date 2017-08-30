Sleaford pub all set for fantastic Macmillan fun day after jail breakers reach Glasgow!

A charity jail break organised by the Bull and Dog pub in Sleaford at the weekend saw six teams head out across the country in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care. The pair that got the furthest was Andrea Odam and Claire Sellars (centre) who made it to Glasgow.

This Saturday there will be a fun day at the pub from 9.30am, featuring a challenge by local firefighters to cut up a car and post the pieces through an A4 sized hole. Speed pool will be kicked off at 1pm by world snooker player Jamie Curtis-Barrett and there will be lots of games, a barbecue and prizes to be won. Iron Man will be making an appearance from 12-2pm.

On Sunday, from 1pm, two volunteers will be ‘threaded’ followed at 2pm by two being waxed for charity. The weekend will be rounded off at 7pm when the items collected by staff in their paperclip trading challenge will be auctioned off.