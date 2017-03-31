Sleaford scouts go for a yomp

Sleaford and district Scouts were challenged to undertake the annual ‘Elephant Yomp’ hike put on by the Nomads Explorer Scout Unit.

Sixteen teams from the district’s Scout troops took part in the challenge, including members from Heckington, Ruskington, Billinghay, Wellingore and Sleaford Scout Groups, and this year a group of Girl Guides joined in too.

Scouts do CPR on a pretend patient. EMN-170323-140426001

The task was won by 1st Billinghay Scout Troop, with an overall score of 1,333 points, while the team from the Girl Guides came second.

The teams completed a challenging walk in the Bardney area.

Event organiser Irene Hewitt explained: “The event is not a race but a challenge of a scout’s skills. As the teams complete the course they stop en route to complete an activity where they are awarded points - the winning team is the one with the most points at the end.”

This year’s challenges included a first aid simulation, catapult firing, crazy golf, an obstacle course and the return of the test to overcome the ‘deadly shark infested custard’.

Scouts get in some catapult target practice. EMN-170323-140528001

Adam Jacklin, Deputy District Commissioner, felt the event was ‘a tremendous success’, giving 75 young people a day of challenge and adventure. He added: “For many young people this is their first walk on their own without an adult to show them the way.”

For further information on how to get into scouting as a child or as a leader/adult helper, go to the website www.scouts.org.uk