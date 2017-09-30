St Denys’ Day harvest celebration and market

Preparations are underway for the St Denys’ Day and Harvest Celebration event which takes place on Saturday, October 14, from 10am to 4pm.

The event will be held in Sleaford Market Place, where the regular market traders will be joined by a wide variety of stalls. An entertainment programme is also being arranged for the day, including performances by the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, the William Alvey School and live singing.

The market pitches will be free of charge, bookable in advance. Stalls are not provided at the event, but gazebos are available on a first-come, first served pre-booked basis for £5, plus a £20 refundable deposit. Proof of public liability insurance and a £20 deposit will be required for the pitch (the deposit will be refundable upon attendance at the Market). You must book by Friday, October 6.

The market will be officially opened at 10am by the Mayor of Sleaford, the Town Crier and Reverend Philip Johnson.

To book a pitch or for more details, call the town council on 01529 303456 or email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message their Facebook page.