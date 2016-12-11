Students inspired by work of Rotary club

The Rotary Club of Sleaford Kesteven invited students and staff from two schools to the Finch-Hatton Arms, in Ewerby.

Representatives from the Ruskington campus of St George’s Academy and Kesteven and Sleaford High School made the journey.

Students from St George’s were on hand to give an update on the school’s interact club, which is based on a rotary club.

Pupils have been busy raising money for charity, with donations going to Marie Curie Cancer Care, Guide Dogs and Sleaford Larder.

Youngsters are currently working to fill shoeboxes with gifts and essential items for underprivileged children in Eastern Europe.