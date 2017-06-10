Tea party to mark 40th anniversary of Lioness Clubs

To celebrate 40 years of Lionesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sleaford and District Lioness Club have organised a number of events throughout the year. The local club is 28 years old.

The latest was on Saturday afternoon when the women held a tea party as part of a national event, held at the Solo Bar in Sleaford Market Place. A Ruby Anniversary cake was also served up.

Pictured are Sleaford Lionesses at their event where representatives of organisations they have helped over the years were also invited.