Tourism visitor numbers increasing in North Kesteven

Newly published figures show that visitor numbers to North Kesteven rose by more than 100,000 in 2016 compared with the year before.

They also showed that the local economy benefitted by a total of £126 million plus thanks to the increased visitor numbers.

The STEAM Tourism impacts report for 2016 reveals that 2,426 million people visited the district, with 2,122 million of those spending the day here and 304,000 taking a short break, generating 823,000 nights in local accommodation.

This all helps to support 1,861 full-time equivalent jobs.

Day visits generated £75 million for the local economy, with staying visitors adding to this by a further £51.16 million.

The results have been welcomed by North Kesteven District Council leader, Coun Richard Wright.

Coun Wright said: “We know North Kesteven is a great place to visit and these figures are clear recognition of that.

“Overall, we’re incredibly pleased to see that more people are continuing to visit North Kesteven and enjoying all it has to offer.”