Two men arrested for hare coursing at Digby Fen

Two men have been charged in connection with hare coursing offences at Digby Fen.

The two men were arrested on yesterday afternoon (Monday).

According to Lincolnshire Police, Thomas Edward Jaffray, 33, of The Greenway, Middlesbrough, and John Alan Langan, 31, of The Hawthorns, Great Ayton, have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

Both will appear before Lincoln magistrates on October 12.

Two dogs were also seized. They will be housed in kennels while the case is ongoing, said a police spokesman.