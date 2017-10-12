Urgent appeal for volunteers at historic Metheringham event

An urgent appeal for volunteers is being made to ensure a popular annual event in Metheringham can go ahead as planned this month.

The Metheringham Feast and Fayre day is set to take place on Saturday, October 21, from 2pm until late.

However, the parish council, which is organising the event, has put out an urgent appeal for volunteers needed to help run the event.

A council spokesman said: “We are very short of volunteers to help man the barriers, if you can help at all on the day please get in touch. We were very lucky last year and had fantastic volunteers come forward, even if you can only spare an hour, everything helps.”

The event had to be cancelled in 2015 dues to a lack of volunteers and resources,

The village’s feast and fayre event is said to date back to the Middle Ages. This year’s theme is ‘all around the world’.

The roads in the centre of the village will be closed off on the day to make way for over 70 stalls selling crafts, gifts and food.

Entertainment will include live music and a children’s funfair set to be situated on the field behind the Star and Garter hotel.

If you can volunteer email metheringham_lap1@n-kesteven.gov.uk or call Lee at the council on 0800 6343307.