Village play park refurbishments unveiled

A refurbished village play area and field has been officially opened.

Anwick’s children’s play park was in desperate need of an overall.

This was highlighted in the annual RoSPA safety inspection report, which pointed out the condition of the equipment which needed repairs and safety matting to be installed.

Also older children were missing out, complaining there were no sporting facilities for them.

Clerk to the parish council, Jeanne Flanagan explained the council undertook to install safety matting under the pieces of equipment already in place and to provide a set of goalposts with netting for the older children. They also added new play bark chippings under the climbing frame.

Residents were kept informed of the project and the older children chose goal posts and nets as their preferred option of equipment.

Mrs Flanagan said: “From the data we collected it showed there was a definite need for new equipment aimed at all ages, particularly the older ones.

“Also the safety matting was paramount so the children could use the equipment safely as highlighted in the RoSPA report.”

The project was jointly funded by Lincolnshire County Council, North Kesteven District Council, Anwick Parish Council with contributions from residents and businesses in Anwick.

A ‘Tesco Bags for Life’ grant was also used to purchase three new pieces of equipment and safety matting which has been installed in the playing field.

District Councillor Julia Harrison conducted the official opening ceremony on Saturday morning.