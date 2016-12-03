Were you a St George’s Academy prize winner?

It was annual prizegiving ceremony time at Sleaford schools. Were you among the recipents at St George’s School in 1991?

Headteacher John Hodgson said it had been a momentous year, with the school becoming Grant Maintained.

He said the school now made its own decisions on finance and organisation which he believed to be to the benefit of all concerned. The school had grown in terms of staff and pupil numbers, with 921 students on roll, 100 in the joint sixth form.

He said there had been massive spending on books, equipment, furniture, two new classrooms, three new staff, tiered staging for the hall, carpeting, new technology, a new year tutors’ room, staff training and plans for new sport facilities.