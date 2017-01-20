You can be king of the swingers

Get the New Year off to a flying start with Aerial Dance classes from artsNK.

Those looking for an alternative way to keep fit this New Year might want to consider aerial dance classes run by North Kesteven’s dance promoter, artsNK Dance.

A new term of Aerial Classes for adults and young people starts up again this week, with classes running at One NK in North Hykeham, as well as in Spalding and Boston.

The classes teach participants ‘dance in the air’ using silks and hoops. This new and unusual way to keep fit, involves working with the silks (two long pieces of fabric) and the hoop to create poses off the ground which improves core strength and flexibility as well as general fitness levels. Although growing in popularity as a form of professional dance, these sessions provide a rare opportunity for beginners to be able to make use of the specialist equipment.

Amy Dalton, Dance Development Manager at artsNK, said: “The classes are a great way to work out the entire body, as well as for building confidence. We encourage anyone interested to come along and try out these fun classes, which provide a very different challenge from your average workout or fitness class.”

Some class members performed a routine for audiences in North Hykeham in December on silks suspended from a tree.

There are currently spaces for all classes. For details visit www.artsnk.org call 07766 422675 or email amy.osullivan@litc.org.uk