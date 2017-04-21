A night to remember at Sleaford Town Awards 2017

Last night (Thursday) saw the 2017 Sleaford Town Awards, organised by Sleaford Town Council and The Sleaford Standard.

The inspirational event was staged in the council chamber of the Town Hall and saw trophies and certificates presented to the recipients of 13 awards categories.

The evening was kicked off by the Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter and compered by Leader of the Council Coun Grenville Jackson - standing in for the Sleaford Standard’s editor Stephen Stray who could not be there.

The best of Sleaford’s talent in sport, business and customer service were recognised as well as those who go that extra mile for charity, the community and in overcoming personal situations.

Most moving acceptance were awards for Overcoming Adversity - won by Kesteven and Sleaford High School student Victoria Lyon, who is recovering from a major car accident which saw her in a coma and affected speech. Also young brother and sister Levi and Bethany Barratt who were named Young Sleafordians of the Year for helping care for their severely disabled younger sister Penny, as well as five-year-old Alfie Harris, who called 999 for an ambulance for his unconscious mum when he saw her fall down the stairs.

There was also great entertainment from young local talent - a video about the town by the Girls’ News Team of Kesteven and Sleaford High School and a musical duet by St George’s Academy students Ben Mulrooney and Elliott Brown.

* More in this week’s Sleaford Standard out on Wednesday.