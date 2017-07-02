A vintage year for Swaton eggs

Eggs cracked but gleaming bodywork remained pristine at Sunday’s Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championship.
Sunday’s event, held in Thorpe Latimer, saw visitors enjoy attractions including vintage and classic motorcycles, cars and tractors, crafts, trade stands and exhibitions, plus a novelty dog show.
The egg throwing championships attracted international competitors from Europe, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Algeria and New Zealand.
A demonstration event saw New Zealanders Nick Hornstein and Robbie Hollander smash the current World Record for egg throw and catch held by the Dutch by almost five metres to set a new world record of exactly 81m.
The show raised over £8,000 for local good causes and enabled another £2,000 to be raised by charities.
The two person throw and catch was won by Ben Suddel of London and Joe Beveridge of Retford at 50m. Under 13 winners were Olly Talbot and Francis Neary at 30m.
Canada won the egg trebuchet, while the Russian egg roulette was won by Canadian Julie Moens, a DNA research scientist from Vancouver and world freestyle Frisbee champion.