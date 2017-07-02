A vintage year for Swaton eggs

Eggs cracked but gleaming bodywork remained pristine at Sunday’s Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championship.

Sunday’s event, held in Thorpe Latimer, saw visitors enjoy attractions including vintage and classic motorcycles, cars and tractors, crafts, trade stands and exhibitions, plus a novelty dog show.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Pete Davy of Burton Pedwadine with his 1956 James Cotswold. EMN-170626-131805001

The egg throwing championships attracted international competitors from Europe, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Algeria and New Zealand.

A demonstration event saw New Zealanders Nick Hornstein and Robbie Hollander smash the current World Record for egg throw and catch held by the Dutch by almost five metres to set a new world record of exactly 81m.

The show raised over £8,000 for local good causes and enabled another £2,000 to be raised by charities.

The two person throw and catch was won by Ben Suddel of London and Joe Beveridge of Retford at 50m. Under 13 winners were Olly Talbot and Francis Neary at 30m.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. L-R Rod Gilbert of Billinghay and David Wakefield looking at Rod's 1950 Field Marshall series 3. EMN-170626-131740001

Canada won the egg trebuchet, while the Russian egg roulette was won by Canadian Julie Moens, a DNA research scientist from Vancouver and world freestyle Frisbee champion.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Steve Woollas of Navenby with his bygone hand tools. EMN-170626-131725001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Members of Go Dance, Sleaford, performing. EMN-170626-131424001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Egg trowing and catching. EMN-170626-131531001

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Egg trowing and catching. EMN-170626-131459001