A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Lincolnshire this week.

Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Lincolnshire.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for between 11am on Tuesday and 11.55pm on Wednesday,

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Showers are expected to develop on Tuesday. Where these occur they are likely to be heavy, slow moving and perhaps thundery. Some areas may miss the showers entirely whilst others could see 2 to 3 hours of heavy rain. Where this occurs some disruption is possible such as localised flooding of roads

“Periods of heavy rain are likely to persist for much of Wednesday. Some transport routes may be affected by localised flooding leading to longer journey times. In addition localised flooding of homes and businesses is possible. The heaviest of the rain should gradually become confined to the extreme southeast of the UK later in the day.”

The Met office’s chief forecaster said: “From late Tuesday morning showers are expected to develop across parts of the east and southeast of England. Whilst many will miss the worst of the rain, the heaviest showers could bring 25 mm in an hour to some spots with 40 mm in 3 hours possible.

“At this stage there remains uncertainty in the exact location of the largest rainfall totals.”