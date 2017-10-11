A1 northbound to remain shut until this evening following fatal crash

The A1 will remain closed northbound until this evening following a fatal crash near Stamford.

The stretch of road between Stamford and Grantham has been shut since 1am following a crash between a car and a lorry. Police have not confirmed how many people have died in the collision, but they have arrested two people, who were travelling in the lorry, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Highways England have now confirmed the road will be closed until this evening to allow road repairs.

A spokesman said: “Lincolnshire Police have now left the scene, however due to severe damage to the road surface emergency resurfacing is required, with the road expected to be closed until later this evening.”

Signed diversions are in place.

