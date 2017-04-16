Agricultural engineering firm from Leadenham hampered by internet

An agricultural engineering company boss claims the county’s poor infrastructure is hampering his business split across two sites.

Managing director of Househams Sprayers, Robert Willey said they now only do fabrication and painting at the firm’s Leadenham site and have moved other staff and operations to Woodhall Spa.

Mr Willey said the Woodhall site had room to expand to meet modern business requirements but could not fulfill all their needs as they were hampered by limited electricity supply and poor broadband links.

Mr Willey added: “The broadband facility in Lincolnshire is so poor we get fed up trying to work engineering on two sites. We cannot work a business at a distance in Lincolnshire.”

He raised the issue when county councillors and Liam Fox (International Trade Secretary) visited.

Currently they have about 16 staff at Leadenham and over 60 at Woodhall.

He said the Leadenham site would not close as he wanted to retain the skilled staff, adding: “Leadenham is an integral part of our business but we have to understand how to make it profitable.”

The county council aims to take superfast broadband coverage to 97 per cent of the county by the end of 2019.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson says she has raised the matter in the House of Commons and with the relevant minister, as well as with BT Openreach.