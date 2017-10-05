Air Cadets’ achievements

For a second year Sleaford Air Cadets held their awards presentation in St Denys’ Church, coinciding with the graduation of the squadron’s latest intake of cadets.

Inspecting Officer was Sqn Ldr Rachel Needham the Air Cadet Staff Officer with Trent Wing. Many cadets received multiple awards - from Duke of Edinburgh’s awards to sporting success and the academic side of training.

Cadet Lauren Griffen was awarded best cadet of the intake. Trophies were awarded to Cadet Ella Hansford for sporting achievement, Cadet Warrant Officer Alex Myers - most improved shot, Flt Sgt Sam Hurry was awarded the shooting achievement trophy. CWO Myers was presented with the aviation achievement award. Most Improved Cadet went to Cdt Jessica Van-Der-Sluis. Best Cadet NCO went to Flt Sgt Sam Hurry. Cadet Daniel Pepper received the trophy for the Best Cadet. The top flight award went to A Flight.