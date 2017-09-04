Andy braves the shave at the post office for Macmillan in memory of brother

A Leasingham man has braved the shave for Macmillan Cancer Care in memory of his late brother.

Andy Beswick had his locks chopped for brother Kevin Beswick who died as a young boy from leukaemia.

Dad Steve gets to work on the wet shave on son Andy Beswick. EMN-170829-114324001

The head shave event was done outside Leasingham Post Office, which is owned by his dad, Steve, Jess Jackson of Inspire Hair and Beauty in Heckington did the honours with the clippers as her mum Lisa Jackson, works at the shop.

The smooth job was completed with a wet shave by Andy’s dad in front of cheering onlookers as he left no hair uncut.

Lisa’s young daughter, Anna-Mae Tudberry helped organise the event, sold raffle tickets and ran a cake stall.

The head shave has now raised £1,500 for the cancer care charity.