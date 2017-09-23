Annual produce show at Leasingham a ‘resounding success’

The Leasingham and District Horticultural and Craft Show has been hailed a ‘resounding success’ for another year.

Entries ranged from flowers to runner beans, from boiled fruit cakes to chutney, and from pictures to knitted toys.

There were various classes and categories in which people could win first, second or third prize for their efforts.

Classes were open to all ages.

Thanks go to those who organise the show each year, those who create the show, and all the people who entered and took part in proceedings.

Pictured are winners from each category proudly holding their cups and trophies.